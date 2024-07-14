All smiles as Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, makes appearance at Wimbledon

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte during day 14 of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain, on Sunday. — Reuters

Published: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 5:30 PM Last updated: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 7:27 PM

Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, arrived smiling at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Sunday to watch the men's singles final, in her second public appearance this year while she undergoes preventative chemotherapy for cancer.

Tennis fan Kate, patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, was wearing a bright purple dress as she strode into the venue with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, ahead of the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

The 42-year old Princess of Wales, wife of heir-to-the-throne Prince William, underwent major abdominal surgery in January which revealed the presence of cancer. She has been undergoing treatment since then.

She made her return to public duties in June at 'Trooping the Colour', the annual military parade to mark the official birthday of King Charles, and said she hoped to attend other events over the summer.

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," she said in a personal written message ahead of that appearance.