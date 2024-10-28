US announces visa restriction policy for Ghana

The US on Monday announced a visa restriction policy for individuals Washington deems responsible for undermining democracy in Ghana, ahead of the December presidential and parliamentary elections in the West African country.

"This visa restriction policy would apply only to specific individuals who undermine democracy and is not directed at the Ghanaian people nor the government of Ghana," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Meanwhile, on September 30, the US Embassy in India announced that it has opened an additional 250,000 visa appointments for Indian travellers, including tourists, skilled workers, and students.

This expansion aims to help hundreds of thousands of Indian applicants secure timely interviews, a crucial step in fostering travel that strengthens the people-to-people connections vital to the US-India relationship.

As for UAE citizens with a US visa, they were able to get expedited entry into the US starting this month.