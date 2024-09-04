Tunisia presidential candidate Zammel remanded in custody: Reports

Pheu Thai, the populist party of the billionaire Shinawatra family, has 17 of the cabinet positions, which include ministers and deputy ministers, with the remaining 19 divided among coalition partners
A Tunisian court on Wednesday remanded in custody presidential candidate Ayachi Zammel pending an investigation into suspicions of forging ballot signatures, his lawyers said.
Zammel, 43, is one of only two candidates approved by the electoral authority, ISIE, to challenge President Kais Saied in the October 6 poll.
He was heard "in a number of cases related to charges involving presidential endorsements" that were "brought before the public prosecution," which ordered his remand, his lawyers said in a statement on Facebook.
Zammel was arrested on Monday and is set to appear in court on Thursday, according to media reports.
A little-known businessman and former parliamentarian, he headed Azimoun, a small liberal party, until late August, when he stepped down to run for the top post as an independent candidate.
His arrest came hours before ISIE gave a final list of presidential hopefuls including himself, Saied, and former parliamentarian Zouhair Maghzaoui.
Saied, who is seeking a second term, won power in a 2019 election but orchestrated a sweeping power grab in 2021 and has since ruled by decree.
On Wednesday, Human Rights Watch urged ISIE to "immediately reverse its decision, enforce the administrative court's ruling, and end its political interference in this election."
"Holding elections amid such repression makes a mockery of Tunisians' right to participate in free and fair elections," HRW said.
The New York-based group said at least eight prospective candidates had been "prosecuted, convicted or imprisoned" in the run-up to the election.
Meanwhile, nine political parties along with nine rights groups announced on Wednesday the creation of the Tunisian Network for the Defence of Rights and Freedoms in reaction to recent events, including the arrests targeting opposition and political figures.
ISIE's final list of candidates on Monday dismissed three other hopefuls, despite their having successfully appealed an initial decision disqualifying them from the race.
They were Imed Daimi, an adviser to former president Moncef Marzouki; former minister Mondher Zenaidi and opposition party leader Abdellatif Mekki.
Experts have said they had a chance to win against Saied. They were among 14 potential contenders that ISIE dismissed last month owing to insufficient endorsements, among other requirements.
On Tuesday, Tunisia's largest union, UGTT, said the election authority's decision to ignore the court rulings was "political" and constituted a "dangerous violation of the law".
