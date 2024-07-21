Kenyan opposition leader urges 'justice' before any talks

A protester runs from a charging Kenyan anti-riot police officer during an anti-government protests in Nairobi on July 16, 2024. — AFP

Published: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 5:50 PM

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga on Sunday insisted "justice" was a prerequisite for any talks with the government after deadly clashes, as President William Ruto warned unrest could "destroy" the country.

Initially peaceful rallies that started last month against planned tax rises descended into violence with dozens killed after some marchers stormed parliament.

Ruto shelved his tax reform and proposed a national dialogue.

"Justice must come first before any talks," said Odinga on Sunday, however.

He demanded "compensation for every victim of police brutality" during the rallies.

Despite Ruto's concessions, rallies have continued across the country. The opposition has called for fresh demonstrations next week.

"I want to promise it is going to stop. Enough is enough," Ruto said on Sunday.

A court on Thursday suspended a police move to ban protests in the centre of the capital Nairobi.

Ruto vowed to stop "looters" and "killers" who he said "risk destroying our country".