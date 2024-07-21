E-Paper

Kenyan opposition leader urges 'justice' before any talks

Odinga demands compensation for victims of police brutality while President Ruto warns unrest could destroy the country

By AFP

A protester runs from a charging Kenyan anti-riot police officer during an anti-government protests in Nairobi on July 16, 2024. — AFP
Published: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 5:50 PM

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga on Sunday insisted "justice" was a prerequisite for any talks with the government after deadly clashes, as President William Ruto warned unrest could "destroy" the country.

Initially peaceful rallies that started last month against planned tax rises descended into violence with dozens killed after some marchers stormed parliament.


Ruto shelved his tax reform and proposed a national dialogue.

"Justice must come first before any talks," said Odinga on Sunday, however.


He demanded "compensation for every victim of police brutality" during the rallies.

Despite Ruto's concessions, rallies have continued across the country. The opposition has called for fresh demonstrations next week.

"I want to promise it is going to stop. Enough is enough," Ruto said on Sunday.

A court on Thursday suspended a police move to ban protests in the centre of the capital Nairobi.

Ruto vowed to stop "looters" and "killers" who he said "risk destroying our country".

"We want a peaceful, stable nation. And our issues are resolved using democratic means."

Odinga, 79, who lost out to Ruto in the 2022 presidential election, said there had to be a "national conversation" between different sectors of society.

Such discussions, he said in a post on X, "should come from various sectors including youth, government, religious leaders, health care professionals, lawyers and teachers".

Ruto on Friday unveiled a new partial cabinet to lead a "broad-based" government in a bid to ease the worst crisis of his nearly two years in office.

But the main opposition coalition swiftly branded the cabinet moves "cosmetic" and insisted it would not join a government of national unity led by Ruto.



