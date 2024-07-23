Kenya police warn against protests at capital's main airport

A Kenyan anti-riot police officer advances in a tear gas cloud during anti-government protests in Nairobi on July 16, 2024. — AFP file

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 11:00 AM

Kenya's police has asked protesters to avoid marching to the capital's main airport and its environs, while the airport's operator has asked passengers to arrive hours before flights due to enhanced security checks.

Youth-led protests across Kenya against proposed tax hikes have continued even after President William Ruto withdrew the legislation in late June and fired almost all of his cabinet. He named part of his new cabinet on Friday, mostly retaining holdovers from the cabinet he had sacked.

Some protesters had mobilised to march to the airport, prompting the police warning.

Activists say they want Ruto to resign and are calling for reforms to clean up corruption and address poor governance and service delivery at national and regional governments.

Protesters should avoid going into restricted areas, including airports, Douglas Kanja, acting police inspector general, said in a statement late on Monday. Airport operator Kenya Airports Authority advised passengers using the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to arrive earlier than usual. Police have in the past said the protests, which have claimed at least 50 lives since erupting nearly a month ago, had been infiltrated by criminal gangs. The marches began peacefully but later turned violent.

Some demonstrators briefly stormed parliament on June 25, and the police opened fire.