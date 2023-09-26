Heavy rains, flooding kill 8 in South Africa's Cape Town

More than 3,000 women who had already graduated from medical schools before the ban were barred from taking the board exams
Authorities in Cape Town said on Tuesday that eight people, including four children, had died by electrocution after the South African city was lashed by torrential rains that triggered floods.
The deaths occurred in two informal settlements on the outskirts of the southern port city, according to its disaster risk management unit.
"Unfortunately, the Disaster Operations Centre has had confirmation of eight fatalities caused by electrocution," city authorities said.
Local media reported the electrocutions were caused by illegal electricity connections.
Many in the affected areas live in makeshift homes built with corrugated iron sheets and other rudimentary materials.
Cape Town has been battered by heavy rains over the past couple of days.
An assessment of the damage was still ongoing but almost 1,000 structures were impacted by flooding, and scores of people evacuated, the city said.
ALSO READ:
More than 3,000 women who had already graduated from medical schools before the ban were barred from taking the board exams
Vinesh Phogat returns Khel Ratna and Arjuna awards, saying such honours become meaningless at a time when wrestlers are struggling to get justice
Poland says a Russian missile appeared to have flown into its airspace for some 40km before returning to Ukraine
Official says the Indian request to extradite the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba is in connection to a money laundering case
US Treasury alleges that the people and firms helped transfer millions of dollars to the Houthis
The Republican leader failed to mention slavery as a cause of the American Civil War when asked what led to the conflict
The aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport minutes before landing on January 15
The disagreement started while the three siblings were shopping with their mother and the sister's two sons, ages 6 and 11 months