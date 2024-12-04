Biden visits Angolan port city of Lobito to tout railway plans

Director of Operations (COO) at Lobito Atlantic Railway Nicolas Gregoir (L) speaks to US President Joe Biden (R) as they walk at the Port in Lobito on Wednesday. AFP

US President Joe Biden arrived in the Angolan port city of Lobito on Wednesday, the last day of a trip to Africa, to tout a plan to extend a railway that could channel critical minerals from Congo to the West.

The United States has provided a $550-million loan to support the venture, which involves refurbishing an existing railway through Angola and extending it into Congo's mining heartland as part of the first phase. No date has been given for its completion yet.

A second phase of the project envisions connecting and extending the Lobito corridor through Tanzania. The US has funded feasibility studies but critics say it will offer a rival route east to China, undermining the entire project.

After Donald Trump is sworn in as US president in January, Washington is expected to take a harsher line with China and some officials have questioned whether US support for the eastern route will continue.

US officials announced financing this week through the Development Finance Corporation worth $600 million for projects, including solar, minerals and telecommunications along the first phase of the project.

Biden pledged lasting US engagement with Africa on Africa's own terms as he met with his Angolan counterpart Joao Lourenco in Luanda on Tuesday on his first and only visit to Africa as president. The trip delivers on a promise to visit the continent, but comes only weeks before his presidency ends.