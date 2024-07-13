At least 22 dead as school building collapses in Nigeria

The Munak canal is situated on the Yamuna river near Delhi's northwestern border with the state of Haryana
Twenty-two people were killed after a two-storey school building collapsed in central Nigeria's Plateau state, Sky News reported on Saturday.
A total of 154 people were trapped under the debris, and everyone apart from those who died was rescued and is being treated for injuries in various hospitals, Sky News said citing a police spokesperson.
Thirty people are still in hospital, Nigeria's National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) said in a Facebook post, adding that rescue efforts had ended and the site cleared.
The two-story building, belonging to Saint Academy in the Busa Buji community of Jos north district in the state, collapsed during school hours around 0730 GMT.
Building collapses are frequent in Africa's most populous country due to lax safety regulations and often substandard construction materials.
ALSO READ:
The Munak canal is situated on the Yamuna river near Delhi's northwestern border with the state of Haryana
Socialist Party chief Faure accuses the country's president of failing to 'respect the vote of the French people', while LFI's Melenchon slams the 'return of the royal veto'
Only customers with an Apple ID registered in the EEA will be able to make use of these outside apps, according to the European Commission
The US president will hold a solo press conference at the Nato summit, his first time facing the press alone since November
This special relationship is so important and it's stronger than ever now, says Britain's new prime minister
The alliance will take a greater role from the US in coordinating training and weapons deliveries for Ukraine by setting up a centralized command
The president will be under severe pressure to show he can handle what has become a rare unscripted moment in his presidency
The BBC confirms the victims were the wife and daughters of one of its commentators