E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

At least 20 killed in Ethiopia landslide

Women, children and local police were reported to be among the dead

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 8:48 PM

At least 20 people were killed by a landslide in southern Ethiopia on Monday morning, the country's state broadcaster reported.

A local official said the death toll from the incident, at around 10am (0700 GMT), was likely to rise further, the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) reported.


Meskir Mitku, the district general administrator of Gofa district in the Southern Ethiopia region, said women, children and local police were among the dead.

Photographs on Facebook shared by EBC showed scores of people on a blank hillside searching for victims.


ALSO READ:



More news from World