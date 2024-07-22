At least 20 killed in Ethiopia landslide

Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 8:48 PM

At least 20 people were killed by a landslide in southern Ethiopia on Monday morning, the country's state broadcaster reported.

A local official said the death toll from the incident, at around 10am (0700 GMT), was likely to rise further, the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) reported.

Meskir Mitku, the district general administrator of Gofa district in the Southern Ethiopia region, said women, children and local police were among the dead.

Photographs on Facebook shared by EBC showed scores of people on a blank hillside searching for victims.