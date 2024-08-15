Algeria arrests 21 for alleged arms trafficking

The United States and other Western backers of Ukraine have denied that they were informed beforehand of the dramatic attack on Russia's Kursk region
Twenty-one people have been arrested in Algeria following an alleged attempt to smuggle weapons aboard a commercial ferry coming from France, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.
Two people, a man named Moussa Zaidi and his wife, were initially arrested on August 4 in Bejaia, some 220 km east of Algiers, after authorities found weapons inside their car upon their arrival from Marseille, the ministry said.
"Security services proceeded to arrest 19 other members of the same terrorist network and seized another significant quantity of weapons discovered in a clandestine weapons cache near Bejaia," it said in a statement.
The defence ministry said the group were part of the Movement for the Autonomy of Kabylie (MAK), which Algeria classifies as a "terrorist organisation".
In total, 21 weapons were seized along with 2,000 live bullets and "clothing similar to military uniforms", among other things, state news agency APS reported on Wednesday.
It was not clear how the couple had managed to leave the French port with the weapons in their vehicle, a grey Citroen mini-van.
The group aimed at "sowing disorder and insecurity and disrupting the smooth running of the next presidential elections" scheduled for September 7, the defence ministry said.
The ministry also accused "foreign intelligence services hostile to Algeria" of "complicity", adding that "a network of this terrorist organisation operating on French territory" provided the weapons.
MAK was founded in 2001 after a series of protests in the Berber-majority Kabylie region in northeastern Algeria.
In 2022, its leader, Ferhat Mehenni who lives in France, was sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment for "creating a terrorist organisation and undermining national integrity and national unity".
The United States and other Western backers of Ukraine have denied that they were informed beforehand of the dramatic attack on Russia's Kursk region
The volume of illegally caught abalone has almost doubled over the past decade, according to wildlife trade monitoring network Traffic
Last week a Chinese company was caught up in a scandal over the illegal harvesting, theft and resale of thousands of corpses
The accident occurred in Colombey-les-Belles, a town in northeastern France
The gathering of 16 international figures comes after the African Union's health watchdog declared its own public health emergency over the growing outbreak
Kosovo has seen a 400 per cent increase in air conditioning unit imports in the past five years, customs data show
The government has already earmarked 4.7 million euros for the eight towns hit by the fires, with pay-outs for households and individuals affected by the disaster
The monoclonal antibody, to be sold under brand name Vyloy, can recognise and attach itself to certain cancer cells to destroy them