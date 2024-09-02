Africa faces steep costs as temperatures soar, says WMO

Cows feed at an overgrazed section in Matobo national park, Matabeleland. AFP File Photo

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 3:38 PM

Africa faces an increasingly heavy toll from climate change with many countries having to spend up to 9% of their budgets battling climate extremes, a World Meteorological Organization (WMO) report said on Monday.

Despite producing far lower greenhouse gas emissions than other continents, Africa's temperatures have risen more rapidly than the global average.

Women wait to draw water at a village well, which has very limited reserves of water left to meet their household water needs as the water table has been severely depleted by the El-Nino induced drought, in Mudzi. Zimbabwe is one of the countries in southern Africa whose food intake is being affected by a severe drought which experts say was worsened by the El Nino phenomenon. AFP File Photo

African countries are now losing on average 2%–5% of gross domestic product responding to deadly heatwaves, heavy rain, floods, cyclones and prolonged droughts, said the WMO's State of the Climate in Africa 2023 report. For sub-Saharan Africa, adapting to the changing climate will cost an estimated $30-50 billion per year over the next decade, it said, urging countries to invest in state meteorological and hydrological services and to speed up the implementation of early warning systems to save lives. The warning comes as African countries mull how to use this year's UN COP meetings to secure a bigger share of global climate financing.

The 54-nation continent has been attracting more funds for climate mitigation and adaptation projects in recent years but it still gets less than 1% of annual global climate financing, government officials said earlier in August.