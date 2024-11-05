Abu Dhabi Crown Prince leads UAE delegation at World Without Hunger Conference in Ethiopia

Photos: Wam

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council is leading the UAE delegation at the World Without Hunger Conference in Ethiopia on behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed.

The World Without Hunger Conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia aims to support international efforts to advance innovative technologies and sustainable practices for global food security.

Upon his arrival at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, Sheikh Khaled was welcomed by Dr Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

An official reception ceremony was held, featuring the national anthems of the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia, followed by reviewing the guard of honour by the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and the Prime Minister.

During a brief break in the airport VIP lounge, Dr Abiy Ahmed welcomed Sheikh Khaled and the accompanying delegation, where both sides emphasised the strength of the friendship and cooperation between the two nations. They also highlighted the importance of further consolidating these ties across various fields and opening new areas for collaboration for the mutual benefit of their people.