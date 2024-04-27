60-year-old lawyer crowned Miss Universe in Buenos Aires

Photo: Instagram / Miss Universe Buenos Aires

A 60-year-old lawyer and journalist in Argentina has made pageant history after being crowned Miss Universe in Buenos Aires.

Alejandra Rodríguez was the first to win the provincial title, beating 34 other hopefuls aged 18 to 73. She is set to compete in the nationwide round of the contest in May —for a chance to represent Argentina in the global Miss Universe pageant, which will be held in Mexico in September.

Miss Universe has been smashing stereotypes since its new leadership lifted several restrictions in eligibility criteria. Its edition last year rocked the world of beauty pageants as mothers, married women, divorcees, and plus-size candidates sashayed down the stage.

In 2023, it also scrapped age limits — allowing all women above 18 to compete. Previously, no one above 28 could vie for the crown.

"We are inaugurating a new stage in which women represent not only physical beauty but another set of values. I am the first in this generation to start with this," Rodríguez said in an interview with local media outlet El Trece.

The Internet loves Rodriguez and her beauty got many looking for the "fountain of youth".

Photo: Instagram /Alejandra Rodriguez

"Sixty years old? Can't be" one Instagrammer wrote.

"She needs to win it. Today, the Miss Universe organization is looking for a woman who has oratory, social project and is well prepared," another commented.

As Miss Universe Argentina presented its candidates' profiles on Instagram in preparation for its May 25 competition, the 60-year-old's photo won the most hearts with 6,000.

A quick look at the beauty queen's Instagram profile reveals her healthy lifestyle and her love of nature, specifically the beach.

"She is a multifaceted, professional woman and is very committed to represent Buenos Aires province in the best way in the national final," Miss Universe Buenos Aires said.

