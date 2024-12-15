32 trapped in Afghanistan coal mine collapse

Representational image

A coal mine collapsed in northern Afghanistan trapping 32 miners, a provincial official told AFP on Sunday, adding rescuers had been working for hours to reach the men.

The mine in Dara-i Sof Payin district of Samangan province collapsed late Saturday, Samangan governor spokesman, Esmat Muradi, told AFP.

"Thirty-two people are trapped and it's not clear how many of them are dead or alive," he added.

"Excavators and rescuers have been working since early morning but unfortunately the opening to the mine is not cleared yet."

There is scant oversight of Afghanistan's mining industry and deadly accidents are common.

Along with coal, Afghanistan mines marble, minerals, gold and gemstones, but workers often operate in rudimentary pits without proper equipment or safety gear.

At least 10 miners died in February 2022 after being trapped underground when a coal mine collapsed in the northern province of Baghlan.

In June 2020, seven workers were killed after a gas blast caused a cave-in at a mine in Samangan.