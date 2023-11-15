22 dead in minibus taxi-truck collision in Zimbabwe

It's interesting to examine how diverse perceptions of many minds fit into the modern matrix of workflows, and if ‘generation gap’ is now a bigger issue than ever before in the cubicle world
A minibus taxi crashed head on with a truck in southwestern Zimbabwe, killing 22 people, police said on Wednesday.
Two others were injured and taken to a hospital after the accident on Tuesday night, police spokesman Paul Nyathi said. The accident occurred on a highway linking the country’s second-largest city, Bulawayo, with Beitbridge, a town bordering neighboring South Africa, Nyathi said in a statement.
Many people in Zimbabwe, a country of 15 million whose economy has been battered by a years-long currency crisis and high inflation, frequently travel to South Africa to buy goods for resale or personal use. Many also travel to visit family or for work.
Road accidents are common in Zimbabwe, where some drivers overload their vehicles and exceed the speed limit. The poor condition of Zimbabwe’s roads has also been blamed for contributing to crashes, despite government efforts to pave some major highways in recent years.
ALSO READ:
It's interesting to examine how diverse perceptions of many minds fit into the modern matrix of workflows, and if ‘generation gap’ is now a bigger issue than ever before in the cubicle world
Covid-19 taught us the importance of establishing robust early warning systems, basing decisions on data, and fostering multidisciplinary collaboration
Three of the suspects are members of a gang known as Los Primos or, alternatively, Los Primates, which handled the logistics of the kidnapping
After the couple parted ways, Simona used to live with Ochoa, who reportedly had full custody of the canine
The self-taught Sister Zeph from Gujranwala, Punjab, opens up about her life and challenges
The Australian surfer achieved the feat at WSL's Big Wave Record Chase
This week, after deadly protests between police and factory workers, govt mandated almost 60% raise to minimum monthly wage
'My experience of late has confirmed for me that food diplomacy does not work and that you cannot solve problems ... over the proverbial plate of hummus'