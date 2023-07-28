2 people die after jumping from a building to escape fire

Breaks previous record set in July 2019, by 0.2°C, as UN secretary general says climate change is here
Two people died on Friday after jumping from a building in Berlin to escape a fire on an upper floor, firefighters said.
The blaze broke out on the 10th floor of a 12-story residential building in the German capital's Kreuzberg district, the fire service told German news agency dpa.
Several people were rescued from the fire, but the two people who jumped died at the scene despite efforts to resuscitate them. Further details were not immediately available.
The fire was later extinguished; there was no immediate word on what had caused it.
Breaks previous record set in July 2019, by 0.2°C, as UN secretary general says climate change is here
O’Connor, who was born a Roman Catholic, announced in 2018 that she was now a “proud Muslim” and that she had adopted a new name
Hundreds of wildlife officers and volunteers tried to guide them to deeper water but the whales kept coming back to the shallows
The former wrestler proposed to the 45-year-old fitness trainer at a restaurant, according to media reports
Irish singer shot to stardom across the world in 1990 by her heartrending cover of Prince's Nothing Compares 2 U
The sun’s rays cause the majority of skin changes as you grow older. Here’s how sunscreen helps prevent the damage.
Aircraft's fuselage near the wings and the nose cone suffered substantial damage
Spacey began to cry in the dock when the not guilty verdicts were returned by the jury