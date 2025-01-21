10 dead, 32 injured as fire breaks out at ski resort in Turkey

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

At least 10 people died, and 32 others were injured in a fire that broke out at a hotel in Kartalkaya ski resort in northern Turkey, local authorities said on Tuesday.

According to the Anadolu Agency, Bolu Governor Abdulaziz Aydin said that the blaze started at around 12.27am GMT in the hotel's restaurant area, quickly engulfing the building.

Emergency teams from neighbouring cities were dispatched to the scene, and around 230 guests were evacuated as firefighting efforts continued. Investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.