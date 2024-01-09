UAE: This is why many kids have been getting sick recently

Doctors in the UAE say they've seen a twenty per cent increase in sick children since schools reopened in January
Residents can easily watch the celestial spectacle with the naked eye on January 25
Two journalists were killed by an Israeli airstrike yesterday, when it hit their car while they were travelling to the supposedly safe south of Gaza
UAE experiences surprise rain, rough seas alert, lively weather. Stay tuned
These emails and texts often send fake payment links or ask for your personal information, threatening to fine or jail victims if they don't pay up
Emirati astronaut was the country's first to spend six months aboard the International Space Station, as well as the first Arab to complete a spacewalk
This estimation comes even after the Syrian-Spanish national sold off a quarter of his collection in 2020, with one of the most expensive records being a George Michael album worth nearly Dh5,000
Elevate your gaming in 2024 with a powerhouse lineup redefining excitement and immersion. Here's a sneak peek at the most anticipated games
If you are a UAE resident, chances are you have heard this expat's voice on TV or the radio. He can even mimic American actor Morgan Freeman — in Arabic!
In war-torn Gaza, UAE's 'Gallant Knight 3' desalination mission delivers more than a million gallons daily, with residents describing water 'tasting like sugar’
Dubai bids farewell to single-use plastics, embracing a greener 2024 resolution
The 8th edition of the Hatta Honey Festival has started, transforming the serene town into a haven for honey enthusiasts
Car financing, mortgages and credit cards are set to be cheaper as the UAE follows the US's lead in terms of interest rates
Khaleej Times speaks to Palestinian expat Tarek Skeik on what’s happening in Gaza amidst this ongoing war
One tenant went through the building twice to warn others that the building was on fire