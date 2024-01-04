UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE delivers 1.2 million gallons of water to Gaza amidst crisis

In war-torn Gaza, UAE's 'Gallant Knight 3' desalination mission delivers more than a million gallons daily, with residents describing water 'tasting like sugar’

by

Fiza Natoo
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Published: Thu 4 Jan 2024, 10:48 AM

ALSO READ:

Fiza Natoo

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By