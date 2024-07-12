E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Try out the new Best Ever Lay's and celebrate with us!

Published: Fri 12 Jul 2024, 10:22 AM

Lay's UAE set a new Guinness World Record with the tallest crisp packet structure made entirely out of Lay's packs. And that's not all - say hello to the new Best Ever Lay’s with more intense flavor and the perfect crunch! Now in premium packaging.

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram


Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By