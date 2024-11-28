UBS Bank edges rivals to win thrilling ‘Ultimate Battle of the Banks’ Golf Cup at the EGC

Teams gather for the second edition of ‘Ultimate Battle of the Banks’ tournament at Emirates Golf club. - Supplied photo

The UBS Bank team of Ashok Sindhu and Gaurav Nirwan emerged victorious in the fiercely competitive second edition of the prestigious ‘Ultimate Battle of the Banks’ Golf Cup, sponsored by OMA Emirates Group LLC.

The tournament was played on the iconic Faldo Course at Emirates Golf Club, where the duo shot a remarkable eight-under-par 64 to claim the title.

This high-profile event, played in the thrilling 2-man Texas Scramble format, brought together over 90 players representing 25 leading banks and financial institutions across the region.

Gold Sponsor Taraf Holding, along with Associate Sponsors HPE Aruba and AGMC—BMW, supported this prestigious tournament, which showcased a blend of competition and camaraderie.

Sindhu and Nirwan, who played off a five-shot handicap, carded consistent nines of 34 and 35 for a gross score of 69. Their victory came after a nail-biting five-way tie at the top of the leaderboard, with the final standings determined on countback.

The runners-up were the Mashreq Bank team of Julius Dias and Shankar B, who also shot a net 64, aided by a seven-shot handicap and a gross score 71.

Other teams tied on net 64 included Network International (third place), Matthew Nelson and Naeem Kola (fourth place), and ADCB (sixth place).

Participants included industry giants such as ADCB, Network International, Barclays Bank PLC, Citibank NA, Standard Chartered Bank, Deutsche Bank, The Saudi National Bank, ENBD, First Abu Dhabi Bank, and many more.

Niranj Sangal, Group CEO of OMA Emirates, highlighted the event's broader purpose, stating: “The ‘Ultimate Battle of the Banks’ truly reflects our unwavering commitment to fostering collaboration and strengthening bonds within the banking and finance industry.

: By creating this vibrant platform, we have inspired passionate competition, cultivated impactful relationships, and driven innovation to new heights.”

Ashok Sindhu of UBS Bank expressed his enthusiasm, saying: “It was fantastic to meet and compete with our peers in the banking community.

“The camaraderie among golfers was unmatched, and though it was a tight finish, it felt incredible to come out on top. We’re already looking forward to the next edition.”

The 'Ultimate Battle of the Banks’ Golf Cup once again proved to be a highlight on the regional corporate golfing calendar, celebrating teamwork, excellence, and the passion for golf within the financial sector.

Final Results

(Handicap Allowance) UBS Bank: Net 64 (5) Mashreq Bank: Net 64 (7) Network International: Net 64 (7) Nelson & Kola: Net 64 (5) ADCB: Net 64 (8) Nedbank Private Wealth: Net 65 (6) Julius Baer: Net 65 (7)

OMA Emirates: Net 65 (Scr)