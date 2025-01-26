EGC's Team Zi Hao triumphs in Dubai Golf Pro-Am Grand Final at Emirates Golf Club

The winning team, captained by Zi Hao (EGC Pro), with Chris Deacon (left), at the Grand Final of the DG Lincoln Pro-Am held at Emirates Golf Club, over the Majlis Course.. - Supplied photo

A four-player team captained by professional Zi Hao (EGC), alongside amateurs Bayer Khan (12), Raj Janardhan (20), and Maria Dunkel (26), scored 97 Stableford points to win the Dubai Golf Pro-Am Grand Final at Emirates Golf Club's Majlis Course on Sunday.

The Grand Final marked the culmination of the DG Lincoln Pro-Am Series, which took place across six golf courses during the season: Dubai Creek Resort, Emirates Golf Club (both the Faldo and Majlis Courses), Jumeirah Golf Estates (both Earth and Fire), and Yas Links Abu Dhabi.

The top three pros and teams from each qualifier secured spots in the final.

In a closely contested Team Division, it ultimately came down to a two-horse race between Team Hao and Team Brendan Els. Team Hao emerged victorious by just one point, with Team Freddie Price (Pro, Dubai Creek Resort) securing third place with 85 points.

Ian Brennan from Emirates Golf Club emceed the prize presentation and extended special thanks to the sponsors for their continued support of this popular event on both the domestic Dubai Golf and VIYA Golf members’ calendars.

The Individual Pro title was claimed by Brendan Els (Jumeirah Golf Estates), who posted an impressive four-under 68.

The tournament served as a qualifier for the Emirates PGA Order of Merit.

Results (Team Stableford)

Z. Hao (Pro, EGC), B. Khan (12), R. Janardhan (20), M. Dunkel (26) – 97 Points

B. Els (Pro, Jumeirah Golf Estates), A. Turnbull (14), B. Valentine (12), K. Voegeli (14) – 95 Points

F. Price (Pro, Dubai Creek Resort), J. Gorman (10), Z. DeBord (14), N. Whiteley (14) – 85 Points Pro Individual / Emirates PGA Division B. Els (JGE) – 68 J. Bell (JGE) – 69 M. Swarts (ClubLab) – 71 J. Estevez (5i Golf) – 72

M. Rice (GolfKraft) – 73