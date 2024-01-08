UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Palestine: 79 journalists killed in Gaza, deadliest war for reporters since 1992

Two journalists were killed by an Israeli airstrike yesterday, when it hit their car while they were travelling to the supposedly safe south of Gaza

by

Tamanna Sajeed
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Published: Mon 8 Jan 2024, 7:49 PM

ALSO READ:

Tamanna Sajeed

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By