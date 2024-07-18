E-Paper
Huge sale in Dubai: Amazon's Prime Day is underway

Get your retail therapy on before July 21

By CT Desk

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 12:19 PM

If you are in need of retail therapy, this is the perfect time to engage with the past time. Amazon’s mega sale, Prime Day, is on and that means huge deals and discounts are available at the click of a button.

The sale is on until July 21, and there are a number of steals for you to capitalise on.


Whether you want to update your wardrobe, re-do your home or just buy some basics, Prime Day has you covered.

Among things you can buy are: Beauty products for under Dh29 and personal care items for less than Dh49. Electronics such as earbuds have a 40 percent discount as are hair styling tools like straighteners.


Wondering what Prime Day is? According to the website, “Prime Day is a shopping event with deals exclusively for Prime members. Anyone can participate in Prime Day by becoming a member of Amazon Prime. If you're not yet a Prime member, you can participate in Prime Day by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or paid Prime membership.”

The best part? A lot of these items have same or next day delivery.

And it’s not just Amazon that’s hosting a sale; Dubai Summer Surprises are running until September 1, which will see huge deals and discounts peppered around the city. The Watch House, for example, is offering 40 percent discounts on certain brands and even restaurants are slashing bills by about 30 percent.

