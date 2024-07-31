Dubai: Pizzas, burgers for Dh1? Cafe serves up special promo for summer

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 3:46 PM Last updated: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 4:24 PM

You are going to want to cash in on this deal.

Space Cup Café is running a cool summer offer, where you can enjoy a filling meal for Dh1. That’s right folks, when you buy one meal, you can get another spread – be it burger and fries, a pizza, or even avocado on toast – for Dh1.

For another Dh1, you can treat yourself to a summer special beverage.

This offer is available during Happy Hour, from 8am to 8pm, between Sunday and Saturday until September.

Wondering what else is trending around the city?

Well, for one thing, there’s cake. A very special confection by SugarMoo, which has photos hidden within it, making it the perfect (read emotional) present.