KT Exclusive: Pakistan are at their best when they have a must-win match, says Ramiz Raja

A statement from the American fast food chain said that the corporation was not "funding or supporting any governments involved in this conflict"
READ MORE:
Category
Sort By
A statement from the American fast food chain said that the corporation was not "funding or supporting any governments involved in this conflict"
Thrill is in the air as both Pakistan and the Kiwis look to grab the last spot in the top four
England is playing for pride, while Australia is looking to cement their position in the semis. Ayaz Memon provides his expert analysis on the clash
The 1992 world cup winner says Pakistan batsmen must convert 50s into 100s against New Zealand in Bangalore
Tanishq presents Dharohar, Modern Heirlooms
Ayaz Memon talks about the tournament standings and highlights how Afghanistan has significantly improved as a unit, showing great determination throughout the World Cup
Avoid these 3 typical errors when driving a vehicle on flooded streets
This bowling attack deserves more credit for cementing India’s position in the semis says senior journalist Ayaz Memon
The 1992 Pakistan World Cup winner says Sri Lanka will find it extremely difficult to challenge the home team on Thursday
COP28 Director General Majid Al Suwaidi says that finding a plan to keep world temperatures from rising by more than 1.5°Celsius is the presidency's "north star"
Stay safe in wet conditions and follow these tips for navigating flooded roads
Both teams have appeared solid throughout the tournament. Who do you believe will emerge victorious in this contest? Senior journalist Ayaz Memon offers his expert analysis
The UNFCC is calling for a decrease in using fossil fuel to help lower CO2 emissions by 43% by 2030
Are semifinals in sight for Pakistan? Their faint hope as they face Bangladesh. Ayaz Memon gives his take on the clash
Afghanistan have been on a giant-killing spree, while Sri Lanka are former ICC World Cup champions, says cricket expert Ayaz Memon
Emmy-nominated journalist Barkha Dutt on the first-ever international edition of #WeTheWomen, celebrating women achievers in the UAE