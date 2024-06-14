Khaleej Times Charts The Incredible Pre-Delivery Journey Of New Cars: From The Port To The Showroom With Al-Futtaim Automotive

In the UAE, every year, we receive thousands of new cars ready to be picked up by their eager new owners. However, before the car is handed over to the buyer, each of these cars embark on a meticulous journey of preparation.

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 11:30 AM Last updated: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 4:57 PM

To uncover this incredible process, Khaleej Times joined forces with Al-Futtaim Automotive, an automobile titan prepping over 100,000 new cars a year for all the brands within their portfolio: Toyota, Lexus, Honda, Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, Ram, Volvo, Polestar and BYD. Al-Futtaim Automotive's aftersales division allowed the Khaleej Times team a rare peek behind the curtains to explore this fascinating journey.

Exploring The UAE’s Largest Pre-Delivery Operations

The aftersales division of Al-Futtaim Automotive is more than just a department - it's a cornerstone of customer satisfaction and brand loyalty. Every new car that arrives to the UAE's shores undergoes an extremely well-orchestrated symphony of processes, inspections, and preparations - all of them managed by the company’s aftersales division.

Jawahar Ganesh, Group Managing Director, Global Aftersales at Al-Futtaim Automotive, sheds light on the expansive scope of their operations: "Aftersales is not just after the sales of the car; our work starts before the sale of a new car, and this is the beginning of our commitment to not only deliver quality products but also excellence in customer service to all car owners across the region."

With Al-Futtaim Automotive, their new imports arrive at Khalifa Port, which are then transported to their yard, and then onto the impressive Pre-Delivery Inspection (PDI) Centre, where diverse teams of experts carefully run quality controls, inspections, and customisations to guarantee top-notch conditions upon delivery.

Rahul Gaur, General Manager of Accessories PDI & WED, Al-Futtaim Automotive, delves into the intricacies of the PDI Centre: "Our team kickstarts the process with a rigorous 90+ point check, ensuring every aspect meets OEM quality standards. Technicians unwrap, wash, and road test each vehicle, while also instaling post-production options and ensuring compliance with UAE regulations. Special attention is devoted to electric vehicles, with comprehensive checks including battery inspections and software upgrades."

The PDI Centre is manned by hundreds of highly qualified technicians trained in every aspect of installations and inspections to ensure that the car meets all regulatory standards as well as remains in supreme new condition to kick-start the new owner’s journey.

Precision Planning: Parts & Accessories For Every New Car