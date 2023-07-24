UAE

Funeral of the style icon Jane Birkin

The coffin of Jane Birkin is carried inside Saint-Roch church in Paris as her family bids farewell to the woman behind the iconic designer Hermès Birkin handbag.

by

A Staff Reporter

Published: Mon 24 Jul 2023, 4:25 PM

Last updated: Mon 24 Jul 2023, 4:30 PM

