Watch: SRK reacts to fans dancing on Brooklyn Bridge in viral video

The internet can't seem to have enough of blockbuster Jawan, and its songs that have erupted dance challenges online.
A video of two girls dancing to Chaleya went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, as they danced away on the Brooklyn Bridge in New York.
But this wasn't like any other dance video, as strangers in the background slowly joined the dance routine in a heartwarming surprise.
Despite not knowing the steps to the song, these Shah Rukh fans tried to imitate the dance moves and later moved aside as more gathered to watch the duo groove to the beats.
They were later applauded by bystanders, who appeared to be of diverse nationalities.
"The end makes me emotional. These are the moments that make me want to create more content and connect with people beyond boundaries,” captioned the creator of the video.
Take a look at the viral video here:
That is not all. The video was then noticed by none other than the King of Bollywood himself.
The superstar's famous fan club on Twitter posted the video which Khan then reposted with a sweet message for the girls.
The actor's tweet has already got 164.6K views on Twitter.
