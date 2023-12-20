Watch: Shah Rukh Khan spotted across Dubai ahead of 'Dunki' release

Published: Wed 20 Dec 2023, 12:02 PM Last updated: Wed 20 Dec 2023, 12:05 PM

Seeing the 'King of Bollywood' Shah Rukh Khan in real life, is a dream come true for many UAE residents. This was proven after hundreds of residents and visitors gathered at several landmark locations across Dubai to catch a glimpse of the celebrity.

The Bollywood star was in the city over the weekend to promote his upcoming release 'Dunki'. He surprised fans across multiple locations – from Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa to the cinemas.

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted ta five different locations, take a look below:

1. Burj Khalifa

The megastar was seen just across the tallest building in the world, after his upcoming film's trailer was screened on the Burj Khalifa. Fans were also treated to a magnificent drone show.

2. Dubai Mall

The star was also seen at the Dubai Mall. UAE residents flocked to catch a glimpse of their favourite celebrity as he walked across the mall.

He was also seen outside of Reel Cinemas, ahead of a promotional event.

3. Global Village

Hundreds of fans filled Global Village when they got to know that Dubai's ambassador was set to make an appearance there.

Khan interacted with fans, danced with them and performed. Videos of him have been flooding social media, with many of them going viral.

4. Vox Cinemas, Deira City Centre

Shah Rukh Khan was also present at Deira City Centre, where droves of fans came to see the superstar as he headed to Vox Cinemas for a promotional event.

5. Club

If that wasn't enough, the celebrity also made an appearance at Sky 2.0, a nightclub in Dubai.

