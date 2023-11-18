UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' teaser lights up Dubai's Burj Khalifa

The movie starring Bobby Deol, Rashmika and Anil Kapoor in lead roles will hit theatres on December 1

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

How to boost your memory power: Psychological tricks and tips
Photo: Screengrab
Photo: Screengrab

Published: Sat 18 Nov 2023, 9:24 AM

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming action thriller film Animal.

On Friday night, a special 60-second cut of the film's teaser was played on the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa.

Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and producer Bhushan Kumar were present at the event to witness the teaser of their upcoming movie on the iconic skyscraper.

Several pictures and videos of the teaser playing at Burj Khalifa went viral on social media.

At the event, Ranbir was seen twinning with Bhushan Kumar in all-black outfits, while Bobby looked dapper in a white shirt paired with blue denims.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga Animal stars Ranbir, Rashmika, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.

Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film on the occasion of Ranbir's birthday.

The teaser begins with Ranbir and Rashmika's on-screen characters talking about children. She asked if he "thought about kids" and he replied, "I want to be a father". To this, she said, "You won't be like your father". He replied, "My father is the best father in the world, don't ever go there." He then told her to ask about anything and he would be "honest".

The video shows the troubled relationship of Ranbir with his father. Anil Kapoor is seen having a heated argument with his son and he slaps him on the cheek. Ranbir is shown as an innocent guy and he is also depicted as a fierce and rebellious character.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

The film will be released in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

ALSO READ:


More news from Videos
Indian adventurer sailing solo on UAE boat nears finish line of prestigious race

videos

Indian adventurer sailing solo on UAE boat nears finish line of prestigious race

The race has unique requirements and stipulates that contenders can only use the technology available in 1968 when the original race occurred. “As a solo sailor attempting to complete a non-stop circumnavigation of the world, I faced and continued to overcome several challenges,” said Abhilash, speaking through voice notes, in line with Golden Globe Race protocol.

videos