Watch: Fans burst firecrackers in packed theatre; Salman Khan reacts

Photo: Screengrab

Published: Mon 13 Nov 2023, 5:59 PM Last updated: Mon 13 Nov 2023, 6:10 PM

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 has taken the country by storm, after its release on November 12 across India.

The day not only marked an exciting release for fans, but also the festival of lights, Diwali.

Some fans took their frenzy to another level as videos went viral online of firecrackers bursting in a dark theatre packed with people. The videos got flack online due to the dangerous nature of the act and a lack of safety measures implemented by staff.

People set off rockets and fireworks of all kinds in the front portion of the hall, as some even fell down on fans from above.

Many then scattered around and moved towards the exit, taking refuge from the alarming incident, stumbling over chairs.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Soon after, thick smoke engulfed the room.

Another video shot from a different angle shows fans in the front row who set off the firecrackers celebrating, as others rush outside the hall. Screams of scared fans can be heard in the background.

According to local media outlets, police have started an investigation into the situation.

Salman Khan himself took to X, responding to the bizarre scenes that unfolded in the cinema hall in Maharashtra's Malegaon area.

This is not the first time though that such an incident has taken place in a theatre. Back in 2021, some fans did the same, creating a potential fire hazard situation.

Salman Khan responded at the time by posting a video of what was happening with the following caption:

"Request all my fans not to take fire crackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others. My request to theatre owners not to allow fire crackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at entry point. Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans. Thank you."

The third instalment of the Tiger franchise starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles has minted Rs940 million at the international box office on its first day, as per figures released by Yash Raj Films.

ALSO READ: