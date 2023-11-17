Watch: David Beckham arrives at Mannat to attend Shah Rukh Khan’s party

Published: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 2:11 PM

Legendary English footballer David Beckham spent an eventful week in India. Beckham, who was on a visit to India as the goodwill ambassador of UNICEF, was hosted by Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja at their Mumbai home on Wednesday night.

It has now been learnt that Beckham also paid a visit to Mannat, superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Mumbai home.

As per a local report, the ex-England captain was invited to a private party at Shah Rukh Khan's residence on Thursday night. Beckham’s car was spotted arriving at Mannat by the paparazzi. Beckham left Mumbai in the wee hours of Friday.

Earlier, Beckham was seen spending some quality time with some of the prominent names from the entertainment industry like Karisma Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput. Sonam’s cousin and actor Arjun Kapoor also joined in.

In an Instagram post shared by entrepreneur Anand Ahuja, fans caught a glimpse of Beckham watching India’s World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand on the telly.

In the caption, Anand wrote, “Just another vision of how sport brings us together! It was tense for a minute but the Indian cricket team clamped down and pulled through! Thanks, Arjun Kapoor for making sure we had a big TV set up showing the match during dinner just so people could sneak in and out to catch a glimpse of India’s tremendous semi-final victory on the way to its fourth ODI World Cup Finals appearance.”

Earlier, Beckham was present at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to watch the World Cup semi-final. The former Real Madrid and Manchester footballer was spotted interacting with legendary cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Viv Richards and Virat Kohli.

ALSO READ: