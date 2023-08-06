Watch: BTS' Jungkook wins hearts as he hums to RRR song ‘Naatu Naatu’ during live session

Photo: Screengrab

By Laraib Anwer Published: Sun 6 Aug 2023, 3:46 PM Last updated: Sun 6 Aug 2023, 3:49 PM

The youngest member of world-famous South Korean band BTS has made the headlines once again. And no, this time its not about him topping the Billboard charts.

This week held two surprises from the star, the first being his surprise appearance at fellow bandmate, Suga's concert.

The second was him humming to Oscar winning song 'Naatu Naatu' during his live session.

On being asked by one of his fans if he had watched the movie 'RRR', the singer excitedly responded by humming to the song, leaving fans surprised and rejoiced.

This is not the first time that we witnessed a crossover of Jungkook and blockbuster RRR.

In a previous live session, the pop singer was seen grooving to 'Naatu Naatu' as he put up a karaoke set-up — one of his favourite activities during his live sessions.

In the clip he is seen asking his fans if they know this song.

"Recently I watched the movie called RRR," said the star in the clip, after which he proceeds to groove to it.

"This one is fun!" he adds.

According to media reports, fans of the singer, also known as ARMY commented on his video saying how special it was for Indian fans when he mentioned anything related to India.

This is not the first time that India has come under notice with the band.

Members of the boy band have often expressed their love for Indian cuisine, as well as Bollywood movies during their lives. Member Min Yoon-gi, who goes by stage name Suga, recently talked about wanting to visit India.

Members of the band often take to fan app Weverse to interact with their fans through posts and unexpected live sessions.

