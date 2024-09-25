UAE: Coldplay announces third concert in Abu Dhabi due to high demand

Strong AI acts as assistants which enhances productivity and utility
Coldplay fans in the UAE have one more chance to see the Grammy-winning band live as a third performance has been added to their Abu Dhabi schedule.
Following an overwhelming demand for tickets to their first two shows, scheduled on January 11 and January 12, 2025, Coldplay will now also perform on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at Zayed Sports City Stadium.
Fans, who failed to get tickets for the first two shows, even after waiting for hours, may just get third time lucky.
When the pre-sale for the Abu Dhabi concert on January 11, 2025, went live on Wednesday, thousands had found themselves stuck in virtual queues, some with over 200,000 people ahead of them. Many could not lay their hands on the coveted ticket.
Buying tickets for January 12 was no less challenging. Technical glitches and high prices only added to the frustration of ticket-seekers.
For the third show, pre-sale tickets will be available starting Thursday, September 26, at 12pm, with general sale following on Friday, September 27 at 12pm via livenation.me.
Fans can expect an electrifying setlist featuring iconic hits like Fix You, Viva La Vida, and Yellow, alongside tracks from their upcoming album Moon Music, set to release on October 4.
Presented by Live Nation Middle East, the show is part of Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour.
Coldplay Abu Dhabi 2025 concert details:
Dates: January 11th, 12th, and 14th, 2025
Venue: Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Ticket Prices: Starting from Dh195 with prices going up to Dh1,495
