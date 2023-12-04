Look: Beyonce dazzles in neon green 'sari gown' during Renaissance world tour

Strong AI acts as assistants which enhances productivity and utility
Beyonce’s first look at the iconic Renaissance World Tour concert in Atlanta, Georgia, became the talk of the town. While the three-hour spectacle was filled with dazzling numbers, it was her flowing neon green saree gown that truly arrested fashion enthusiasts’ attention.
The show-stopping ensemble was sourced from the collection of Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta. While we continue to marvel at Beyonce’s outfit, here are the details of this masterpiece creation.
First and foremost, it took hundreds of hours to curate the eye-catching ensemble. This unique outfit with a desi twist came from Gaurav Gupta's Hiranyagarbha Paris Couture Week Autumn Winter 23/24 collection.
According to a report from BBC Asian Network, the creation of Beyonce’s outfit took over 200 hours. "This is one of the most ancient costumes alive in the whole world… it's really cool. Not just from an Indian perspective but from a global perspective,” he said.
In a social media post, Gaurav Gupta wrote, "It should cost a billion to look this good!"
The renowned Indian designer was inspired by the rich history of the saree. He was fascinated by its more than 600 traditional draping styles. With this inspiration, he and his team aimed to bring a fresh perspective to their design.
Beyonce’s saree gown had a modern touch with a one-shoulder neckline and cut-out details showing off her waist. It also had a flowy skirt and a thigh-slit for an edgy look. Drawing from Indian style, the designer added a cape with a hood on the back, covering Beyonce's head. In a nod to Indian style, Gaurav Gupta introduced a distinctive cape structure on the back of the gown.
"India's becoming a vibe," he said. His broader goal is to blend the traditional concepts of his country with a "sexier, younger, cooler" touch.
In another spectacular creation for Beyonce, Gupta's team dedicated over 700 hours to hand-stitching 50,000 individual crystals, sequins, and beads onto a crystal body suit. The result was a jaw-dropping outfit.
Beyonce’s incredible looks were truly works of art, however, Gaurav Gupta's influence in Hollywood fashion extends beyond her. In 2022, he crafted a stunning outfit for Megan Thee Stallion at the Oscars and also designed Cardi B's look for the Grammys.
