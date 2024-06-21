'I want to be a hero': Dubai influencer Abdu Rozik postpones wedding for boxing debut

Photos: Shihab / KT

Published: Fri 21 Jun 2024, 12:56 PM Last updated: Fri 21 Jun 2024, 1:02 PM

Three-foot-tall social media star Abdu Rozik has postponed his wedding — which was scheduled to take place on July 7 — to focus on an upcoming boxing match.

The 20-year-old Dubai resident is set to make his boxing debut on July 6 at the Coca-Cola Arena as part of the Social Knockout 3 bill.

Rozik will be squaring off against rival Erali Boyqobilov, with long-term foe Hasbulla potentially waiting in the wings for a future bout.

Khaleej Times caught up with Rozik at the Kamani Club gym in Dubai on Thursday, where he is undergoing intense training with renowned American boxing coach Anthony Chill. Chill, inducted into the Washington DC Boxing Hall of Fame in 2003, praised Rozik's speed and agility, noting: “His moves are so fast that viewers will have to stay focused during the bout. You blink, and you might miss something.”

Rozik, who is engaged to Sharjah-based Emirati girl Amira, shared his reasons for postponing the wedding. “I want to be a hero for my fiancée, and I am taking nothing to chance. She must know she’s marrying a real hero,” he said.

"I spend nearly three hours a day training for the title. Amira fully supports my decision. This title can change a lot for us. It’s the first-ever title for someone my size, and I have a heavy training camp to endure.” He also mentioned his strict diet regimen, saying, “No more biryani and chocolates for me.”

Rozik, originally from Tajikistan, has amassed more than eight million followers on Instagram and is a familiar face at major boxing events worldwide. He was seen at Tyson Fury’s undisputed heavyweight title fight with Oleksandr Usyk, where he was photographed with Cristiano Ronaldo. However, it is his rivalry with Hasbulla, which began with a clash at a UFC event three years ago, that has captivated fight fans.

'Miraculous' growth

Rozik, who participated in the Indian reality show Bigg Boss 16 (2022), has faced significant health challenges, including a rare combination of Rickets and Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD), which he openly discussed with Khaleej Times.

“My rickets could have been cured at a younger age, but my family didn’t have the means for the necessary medication, vitamins, and diet. GHD is more difficult to cure, but with the right training, diet, and discipline, I’ve grown," he said.

At 16, Rozik was just 89cm tall. After moving to the UAE and adopting a rigorous boxing regime and diet, he has grown to 114cm.

“I found a love for boxing that has helped me mentally and physically, even when doctors told me I had zero percent chance of growing. Boxing has given me the core strength and muscle and bone strength which has allowed me to grow miraculously by 25cm,” he said.

Rozik’s passion for boxing extends beyond personal growth; he aims to inspire others with similar medical conditions.