'Forever together in love': Zakir Hussain's family shares emotional first post since death

Photo: zakirhq9/Instagram

The family of legendary Indian tabla maestro Zakir Hussain shared a heartfelt first post since his death—a black-and-white photo showing four hands interlocked and gripping each other firmly, creating a powerful circle of love and support.

Zakir Hussain, 73, died on December 15 in a San Francisco hospital from complications of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis - a chronic lung disease, after a long successful music career and remarkable contributions to Indian classic music.

The emotional post, which the family shared on Hussain's official Instagram account on Sunday, was accompanied by a caption that says: "Forever together in love".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The photo showed Hussain's hands holding those of his wife Antonia Minnecola, and daughters Anisa and Isabella Qureshi.

Photo: Reuters file

Fans and admirers poured in tributes in the comments section. One user wrote: "Feels good to see a post from this account, pls continue posting. Legend always lives."

Another user said: "Every single Tabla student has a personal connection with him."

The demise of the Padma Vibhushan awardee has left the music world and his countless admirers in profound grief, with tributes and condolences pouring in from the film industry.