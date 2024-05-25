E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: Dh350 air taxi rides to cut travel time from 45 minutes to 10

Dubai residents will be able to fly across the city via air taxis in a few years — and the cost? Dh350 per passenger, Khaleej Times has learnt.

by

Shihab
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Published: Sat 25 May 2024, 2:44 PM

US-based aviation firm Joby gave KT a preview of the flying taxi that is expected to take off in Dubai by the end of 2025.

Shihab

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By

Global Sukuk Overview

videos

Global Sukuk Overview

Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of the global Sukuk investment universe.

videos

MENA Fixed Income Overview

videos

MENA Fixed Income Overview

Mohieddine (Dino) Kronfol, CIO of Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, provides an overview of MENA fixed income / GCC bond investment universe.

videos

UAE: Here's what will cost residents more in 2024

videos

UAE: Here's what will cost residents more in 2024

Have you been worried about your household expenditures overshooting your monthly budgets? You are not alone. Almost half of UAE residents say the 'cost of living' is the leading cause of stress, followed by personal and family financial concerns, according to a survey. Here's a look at the things that will add to your cost of living in 2024

videos

videos

Embrace the spirit of togetherness this Ramadan

Embrace the spirit of togetherness this Ramadan! With free medical check-ups, awareness sessions and donation boxes at the LULU MALL FUJAIRAH, RAK MALL, and UAQ MALL, led by Emirates Red Crescent. Join us in celebrating the holy month by, Shop & Win up to AED 30,000 worth of Mall vouchers from each of these Malls until April 14th, 2024. Experience the essence of Ramadan with Ramadan Entertainment Programs

videos