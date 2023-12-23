Covid cases rise: How travellers can stay safe during holiday season

Among other countries, cases of the JN.1 Covid variant have been found in the US, the UK, and India; the WHO has labelled it a 'variant of interest'
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sent out an advisory to all citizens in the Czech Republics, following one of the country's worst mass shootings
Find out the best time to plan your next trip, including when we have a six-day weekend
The design of the eVTOL was inspired by Nasa’s Martian ‘Ingenuity’ helicopter, and it could be flying around the UAE within the next 28 months
The Cybersecurity Council issued a vital warning about potential leaks of confidential info because of security updates
The poet's last work, "If I Must Die," is a haunting foreshadowing of his fate
Hundreds of experienced veterans and first timers alike manoeuvred their reliable SUVs across undulating sand dunes and treacherous terrains
The United States vetoed a United Nations resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, days after the UN Secretary-General Article 99, something that hadn't been done since 1971
In an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times, Kariuki Mugwe, Kenya’s Ambassador to the UAE discusses the effects of climate crisis on an agrarian country like South Africa, how to overcome these challenges and his high hopes for the outcome of COP28.
In this candid interview, Yasmine sits with psychologist Sadia Khan to discuss the hurdles of modern dating and how to stay happy in a marriage
Meet the three inspiring and visionary finalists of Zayed Sustainability Prize from Africa, Asia and North America
Indonesia’s ambassador to the UAE, Husin Bagis discusses his country’s commitment to fighting pollution while drawing inspiration from countries like the UAE
“Economic sustainability means, in simple terms, being environmentally sustainable but affordable at the same time; probably the best example of what's going on now today at Masdar City coming in. We have three major projects under construction, building construction which are all on target to be net zero energy,” says Chris Wan, Associate Director of Sustainability and CSR at Masdar City
#KTExclusive: The Paris Agreement highlights a concerning deviation from the goal of limiting the global temperature increase to 1.5ºC. The impacts are widespread, affecting vulnerable regions the hardest
“The UAE’s agenda for coping with climate change challenges is really a good motivation for me to stick to whatever I'm doing in terms of research, because eventually if I try to find a solution, this is going to benefit, first of all, my country and then can be delivered and promoted to the rest of the world,” says Sara Alkhoori, PhD candidate in mechanical engineering at Khalifa University, who is majoring in Material Science and engineering
The developed nations have a responsibility, both actively, physically, financially and in terms of knowledge to assist the developing nations and the least developed nations so that we don't make the mistakes they made, says Saad Cachalia, South African ambassador to the UAE in an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times