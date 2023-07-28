UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Aliens are real and US government covering it up, says whistleblower in Congress hearing

Former military intelligence officer David Grusch testified in front of the United States’ Congress, making several bombshell allegations

by

Tamanna Sajeed

Published: Fri 28 Jul 2023, 1:25 PM

ALSO READ:

Tamanna Sajeed

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By

The story behind Home Bakery

business

The story behind Home Bakery

Join us for an in-depth interview with Abdulla Al Mulla, the Managing Director of Dubai’s beloved coffee chain, as we explore the inspiring journey that turned a passion for baking into a thriving business.

business