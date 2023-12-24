Al-Futtaim Automotive Pilots The Development Of A New Green Mobility Ecosystem In The UAE

To support the fast-adoption of electric mobility, Al-Futtaim Automotive is architecting an entire EV ecosystem in the UAE

Published: Mon 18 Sep 2023, 3:29 PM Last updated: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 10:57 AM

Through its innovative portfolio of EV products and solutions, the automotive group is determined to build and lead the sustainable mobility industry of the nation

In recent years, the automotive industry has witnessed a significant shift towards electric vehicles (EVs). With advancements in technology, increasing environmental concerns, and evolving consumer preferences, the adoption of EVs are rapidly increasing in the UAE; whilst the government has set the target to convert 50% of all cars in the UAE to electric by 2050.

To support the fast-adoption of electric mobility, Al-Futtaim Automotive is architecting an entire EV ecosystem in the UAE, including a line-up of globally-renowned EV brands, their own charging technology for customer and business implementation, heavy-duty electric truck range for electrifying trade and transportation mobility, electric two-wheelers to electrify last-mile delivery and the new E-mobility training centre for aftersales technicians recently launched on World EV Day, 9th September.

Al-Futtaim Automotive offers a diverse portfolio of electric products to meet the diverse preferences of the UAE customers, including BYD ATTO 3, BYD HAN, Polestar 2, Volvo C40 Recharge, Volvo XC40 Recharge and the Volvo Heavy-Duty Electric Trucks.

The company’s latest introduction of heavy-duty electric trucks holds immense potential in reshaping the country's green mobility landscape, positioning the UAE as a benchmark for sustainable economies worldwide.

“We are extremely encouraged by the response our electric trucks have received in the market. Both corporate and government entities have made sustainability a priority and through strategic collaborations between corporate and government, we believe we are building a new legacy here in the UAE,” asserts Ramez Hamdan, Managing Director, Al-Futtaim Industrial Equipment (Famco and Commercial Vehicles).

In the era of digital natives, the buying journey for electric vehicles has experienced a paradigm shift. Customers now demand a seamless digital experience, and this trend is particularly evident among EV buyers. Extensive online research and digital engagement with brands have become the norm, significantly influencing purchasing decisions.

Al-Futtaim Automotive has adapted to this evolving consumer behaviour through many digital transformation initiatives. By integrating data, marketing, and customer relationship management on a unified digital platform, they offer a holistic view of the customer, ensuring a seamless omnichannel experience. This approach enables customers to discover, evaluate, and reserve their preferred EV with just a few clicks.

The company has also supported the launch of a new EV content platform, EVLife.ae, in a mission to drive public awareness of electric mobility and effectively, break all the barriers to faster EV adoption for customers in the UAE.

The platform includes a variety of curated content on the latest developments seen in the world of e-mobility around the world, alongside the benefits of going electric, how-to guides for first-time EV buyers, reviews of the latest EV models, interviews with industry experts, and news on governmental policies affecting electric mobility.

In today's rapidly evolving automotive landscape, two key trends have emerged as the driving forces of change: greener mobility and digital transformation. As the world transitions towards a more sustainable and technologically advanced future, Al-Futtaim Automotive is at the forefront of this revolution, pioneering innovative solutions in the automotive sector.

To get more updates on the electric mobility movement worldwide, visit EVLife.ae

