2024 Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income Outlook

Embrace the spirit of togetherness this Ramadan! With free medical check-ups, awareness sessions and donation boxes at the LULU MALL FUJAIRAH, RAK MALL, and UAQ MALL, led by Emirates Red Crescent. Join us in celebrating the holy month by, Shop & Win up to AED 30,000 worth of Mall vouchers from each of these Malls until April 14th, 2024. Experience the essence of Ramadan with Ramadan Entertainment Programs

videos