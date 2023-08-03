You are invited to attend an exclusive U.S. Golden Visa seminar in Dubai on August 6
Hosted by The American Legal Center, it will highlight the benefits of the EB-5 program
Click Here to RSVP and Reserve Your Seat
The American Legal Center, a team of U.S. licensed lawyers, is offering a free seminar in Dubai on August 6, 2023, about the EB-5 program. This program provides foreign investors with a fast track pathway to obtaining U.S. residency and Green Cards for the family through an $800,000 investment into a government pre-approved real estate project. By participating in the EB-5 program, applicants can secure a stable path to U.S. citizenship and passports. The event will take place at the prestigious Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi hotel in Dubai on Sunday, August 6 at 3pm.
Shai Zamanian, Founder and Managing Director of The American Legal Center, states that the program is not only beneficial for investors that seek to migrate to the U.S. but also for individuals that are seeking Green Card status through other employment visa categories. He explains, "Based on our analysis of the U.S. visa bulletin, the EB-1 employment category for Indian nationals has retrogressed almost 10 years." In practical terms, this means that an Indian national seeking Green Card status through the EB-1 route or other routes such as family reunification, would have to wait 10 years, if not more, before their petition is considered.
With revival of the EB-5 program in 2022, the U.S. Congress provided additional benefits for new EB-5 applicants. For new applicants, there are bonus set aside visas that Congress granted to give the program a jump start. Ordinarily there would be many years of waiting as U.S. immigration programs are oversubscribed by Indian nationals due to high demand, however for the new category of EB-5 golden visas, there is currently no such extensive wait times. Based on recent data, there are petitions that have been approved in under a year for Indian nationals. This is extraordinary and unusual for U.S. immigration visas, however this trend will eventually fade for Indian and GCC residents as the bonus set aside visas will become oversubscribed. Prospective investors are advised to act quickly in filing their EB-5 applications to benefit from the expedited processing times in the bonus set aside visa category.
"One of the primary reasons why clients take on this program is for the future benefit of their kids," says Shai Zamanian. He has been assisting families in Dubai for over 10 years with this U.S. golden visa and claims there is tremendous value in terms of educational benefits for kids. As a national policy, the U.S. government will provide free or subsidized access to education, including universities. "All costs associated with being a student can be covered by the U.S. government, including books, tuition, housing, transportation, and other costs. Parents will not be out-of-pocket for the educational expenses of their kids."
Other benefits include education opportunities with higher acceptance rates at leading U.S. institutions, travel privileges with visa-free access to countries like Canada and Mexico, and work authorization without the need for employer sponsorship. The program also eventually leads to U.S. citizenship and ultimately, to the coveted U.S. passport.
The seminar hosted by The American Legal Center will cover the ins-and-outs of the EB-5 program. The speaker, Shai Zamanian, will provide a step-by-step guideline on how to submit a successful EB-5 application. Shai will discuss the latest news in the EB-5 industry such as the expedited processing timelines. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session allowing attendees to obtain personalized insight. "We encourage prospective applicants to ask questions and be informed about the EB-5 process," says Shai. "We regularly host these seminars to educate interested families in learning more about the U.S. golden visa."
If UAE and GCC residents are remotely considering the program, it would be good to attend the free seminar this Sunday as it could be the last chance to capture a bonus set aside visa and gain quick access to the U.S. for the family.
To register for the seminar, click here or call The American Legal Center at +971 52 446 6095 or media@america.ae. You are encouraged to arrive on time as late attendees will not be allowed to enter the event. For further inquiries about this seminar or upcoming events, participants may reach out to The American Legal Center team for assistance.