Yoga, standing desks: How Abu Dhabi schools are boosting physical activities

Schools in Abu Dhabi are including more physical activity sessions in keeping with the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge’s (ADEK) new guidelines.

The revised policy by the capital’s education regulator strongly emphasises on integrating physical activities with daily classroom routines. According to it, schools must incorporate “frequent and short activity breaks” during lessons to allow students to “stretch, activate their core muscles, and raise their heart rate where possible”.

The policy directs schools to go beyond simple breaks by promoting a physical literacy framework so as to optimise classroom and school-wide environments by “reducing sitting time".

Kelvin Hornsby, Principal/CEO, GEMS World Academy – Abu Dhabi and Senior Vice President – Education, GEMS Education, said, “We are actively incorporating increased physical activity sessions to align with ADEK’s new guidelines. Some of the key initiatives that we have introduced include short movement breaks, where teachers plan and incorporate 3-5 minutes of exercise such as stretching, yoga, or light aerobic exercises during lessons to help students re-energise and re-focus.

Kelvin Hornsby

"Lessons now integrate movement-based activities such as walk-and-talk discussions, standing tasks, and interactive games, to enhance engagement while reducing sitting time.”

Standing desks, flexible seating

Some institutions also have standing desks and open spaces in classrooms to allow students to move around multiple times during the day.

Michael Bloy, Principal, Al Raha Gardens, said, “Our school environment naturally integrates movement throughout the day. As an IB school, our inquiry-based approach means we don’t rely on traditional classroom setups with children sitting at desks for extended periods. Instead, our learning spaces are designed to encourage movement, exploration, and collaboration. Many of our classrooms have flexible seating, minimal fixed desks, and open spaces that support dynamic, hands-on learning, meaning that movement is a given in most classes.”

Michael Bloy

“Our timetable ensures short, frequent breaks where children are encouraged to play and reset. Physical Education (PE) has always been a core component of our curriculum. However, its value extends beyond physical health. Regular physical activity enhances memory, focus, and overall cognitive function,” he added.

Improving overall cognitive function

Educators reiterate that physical activity has been linked to improved mood, reduced stress, and better focus. Divan Koch, Assistant Head and Tadhg Linehan, Head of PE at GEMS Founders School – Masdar City, said, "Frequent movement such as 'wake- up, shake-up' sessions and outdoor learning helps students stay active. PE lessons add structured movement breaks, ensuring students return to class refreshed, focused, and ready to learn without experiencing cognitive burnout." Many schools have regular fitness challenges, movement-based tasks, and interactive team-building activities that encourage students to be active in a fun, engaging way. "Our outdoor spaces extend the classroom, allowing students to participate in movement-based learning – whether through science experiments, maths challenges, or storytelling sessions in an open environment. Additionally, school counsellors conduct mindfulness activities, including breathing exercises and relaxation techniques, to help students recharge and stay emotionally balanced," added Koch.