X down in UAE? Global outage of social media platform reported

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 7:55 AM Last updated: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 8:16 AM

Social media platform X experienced outages across the globe on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Users in the UAE too faced issued while using the social media platform, formally known as Twitter. As per Downdetector, outages reported in the Emirates peaked at around 7am.

Photo: Downdetector

As per the live outage map, problems were majorly reported by users living in Dubai and Abu Dhabi as of 7.40am.

Photo: Downdetector

Around 60 per cent of users reported issues with their feed, while 20 per cent were having difficulty logging in. Another 20 per cent faced issues while posting content in the country.

Over 36,500 reports came from the U.S. at the peak of the outage, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.