X down in UAE? Global outage of social media platform reported

Social media platform X experienced outages across the globe on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
Users in the UAE too faced issued while using the social media platform, formally known as Twitter. As per Downdetector, outages reported in the Emirates peaked at around 7am.
As per the live outage map, problems were majorly reported by users living in Dubai and Abu Dhabi as of 7.40am.
Around 60 per cent of users reported issues with their feed, while 20 per cent were having difficulty logging in. Another 20 per cent faced issues while posting content in the country.
Over 36,500 reports came from the U.S. at the peak of the outage, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users, also showed over 3,300 reports of outages in Canada and 1,600 reports in the UK as of 11.20 PM ET.
The cause of the outage is not yet known.
X did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment after regular business hours.
With inputs from Reuters
