'Worth it': UAE residents spend up to an hour in traffic to get back home on New Year's Eve

Photo: AFP

As the clock struck midnight on December 31, Dubai transformed into a dazzling spectacle, drawing revellers from all corners of the globe to celebrate the New Year in style.

Thousands flocked to the city’s vibrant hotspots, including the iconic Burj Khalifa, but their journey home was not one without challenges.

Hulya Esen, a 35-year-old from Istanbul, Türkiye, who also calls Sofia, Bulgaria home, shared her excitement about celebrating the New Year in Dubai. “We always come to Dubai for holidays. The New Year in Dubai is the best place; we always celebrate with a view to Burj Khalifa. It is absolutely spectacular and fantastic,” she exclaimed.

This year marked their fourth consecutive New Year celebration in the city, and they stayed until 6am, enjoying every moment until they left to their accommodation in the World Trade Centre.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In contrast, Hajar Al Sharif, an Egyptian residing in Ajman, praised the organisation of the festivities. “Dubai is the most famous place in the world for New Year celebrations,” she noted. Hajar arrived at 6pm and left at 12.20am, making her way home by 1.30am.

“The situation was organised and comfortable to move around without congestion. It was a worthwhile experience,” she added, highlighting the smoothness of the celebrations despite the late-night crowd.

Sageer Puthiyaveettil, a 35-year-old Indian resident living in Sharjah's Al Majaz area, also enjoyed the New Year festivities close to home. "I live near Al Majaz Waterfront, so it was the perfect and most convenient place to enjoy the New Year celebration," he said. The vibrant atmosphere of the waterfront made it an ideal location for the festivities.

He arrived around 11.45pm, finding a good spot near Noor Masjid to enjoy the view. “The area was packed with people, creating a festive yet busy vibe,” Sageer noted, adding that the anticipation for the fireworks heightened the excitement.

He and his friends stayed until the end of the spectacular 5-minute fireworks show, leaving shortly after midnight, around 12.10am. The 1km walk home took around 15 minutes, which was pleasant as it was a well-lit area and refreshing breeze was blowing. "It was definitely worth it," he concluded, reflecting on the stunning display and the buzzing atmosphere. However, not all experiences were as seamless. Hanna Ramos, a 22-year-old Filipino resident of Sharjah, reported a different experience. She arrived at Al Majaz Waterfront at 8pm, planning to leave after the fireworks display. “It was good and organised,” she said, despite having to spend 40 minutes to get home to Sharjah, reaching around 1am. She still felt the night was worth it, having spent quality time with her family. As the sun rose on a new year, many shared their stories of joy and minor tribulations related to getting home after the festivities. While the thrill of the celebrations was undeniable, the journey home served as a reminder of the bustling energy, especially during the holiday season. As residents and visitors alike reflected on their experiences, one thing was clear: the magic of New Year in the UAE is an experience worth navigating the traffic for, while some others decided to spend the night home. ALSO READ: ‘I don’t take this day off’: These UAE residents choose to serve communities on New Year's Day Dubai's New Year Eve fireworks draw tourists who can't enjoy dazzling display back home