'Work-from-home': How some UAE residents launched their passions into successful businesses

Published: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 8:32 AM Last updated: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 8:33 AM

Dubai’s entrepreneurial scene is buzzing with creativity, with several individuals starting businesses from the comfort of their homes. From culinary ventures to fashion lines, entrepreneurs are transforming their passions into successful ventures with their home-based businesses.

Alia Al Marzooqi’s Olah is a testament to the power of blending family traditions with modern needs. Inspired by her grandmother’s hair oil recipe, Alia founded Olah to offer natural and effective haircare solutions.

“I used to struggle with unhealthy hair, and my grandmother’s traditional recipe provided amazing results,” Alia told Khaleej Times.

Alia said her brand focuses on 100 per cent natural ingredients, seeking to set it apart in a competitive market. Navigating regulatory requirements and building trust were significant challenges, but Alia’s strong digital presence has been instrumental in her success. “Engaging with customers through social media and maintaining a strong online presence has been crucial,” she added.

Passion for cooking

Salma Abutaha, founder of Catering by Salma, launched her business in October 2022, driven by a desire to escape the monotony of a 9-to-5 job and pursue a lifelong passion for cooking.

“I’ve been passionate about cooking since I was 11 years old,” Salma shared. Her focus on appetisers and mini food caters to the growing trend of bite-sized, well-presented dishes at events. By operating from a separate kitchen and ensuring high standards of food safety, Salma has found success in a competitive market.

“Social media and word-of-mouth have been essential in promoting my business,” she noted.

Photo: Supplied

Love for traditional Middle Eastern cuisine

Olfat Yousef started Loqma Hnia in February 2023, using her time as a stay-at-home mother to turn her love for traditional Middle Eastern cuisine into a business.

“I wanted to share the rich flavours of Middle Eastern food with others,” Olfat explained. Despite not having formal culinary training, Olfat’s experience and family recipes have been central to her success.

Now, she manages her home-based business by maintaining a dedicated cooking space and sourcing fresh ingredients locally. “Balancing family responsibilities with business demands can be challenging, but staying organised helps,” she said.

Blending modern designs with traditional values