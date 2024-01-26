Winter in Dubai: Zipline through forest, do yoga surrounded by animals; 5 fun activities to check out in the city

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Fri 26 Jan 2024, 4:26 PM Last updated: Fri 26 Jan 2024, 4:27 PM

With the winter season still in full swing, there are lots of indoor and outdoor activities to take part in, all across Dubai.

From art festivals to thrilling adventure, here is a list of five activities for residents to check out this upcoming week:

Relax in this retreat

Photo: Supplied

If you are looking for a fully immersive experience, then head to Green Planet on Saturday, January 27 for a unique yoga experience. The 60-minute live, streaming yin yoga and meditation session, surrounded by 3,000 plants and animals within the Middle East’s only indoor tropical forest promises to be a relaxing experience. Priced at Dh149, the event will kick off at 7.30am and guests are encouraged to bring their mobile phones and headphones for a seamless experience.

Get the adrenaline pumping

Photo: Supplied

For an exhilarating experience, head to Aventura Parks, the largest zipline adventure park in Dubai, spanning 35,000 square metres of Ghaf tree forest. Including various levels of difficulty, it ensures a fun time for everyone irrespective of whether you are a first-time flyer or an experienced thrill-seeker. The park 24 ziplines suitable to thrill-seekers of all sizes and experience levels.

Movie nights just got better

Photo: Supplied

If you are a fan of action movies, then you have to check out the Need for Speed film festival at Roxy Cinema that ends on Sunday, January 28. Taking place across its various locations in Dubai Hills Mall, City Walk, The Beach, Boxpark and Al Khawaneej, the festival brings together a mix of classic and new films that capture the essence of speed, like Top Gun, Ford v Ferrari, Gran Turismo, among others. With tickets starting from Dh36.75, it promises to be a fun family day out.

A book lover’s haven

Photo: Supplied

It is a time for book lovers to rejoice as the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature kicks off in Dubai on January 31. Visitors of all ages can meet and interact with their favourite authors, attend literary debates and participate in workshops. The festival will bring back the iconic Desert Stanzas – an evening of poetry in the desert.

A gathering of art lovers

Photo: Supplied

The Quoz Arts Fest is set to return to Al Serkal Avenue for the 11th year on January 27-28, where art enthusiasts can enjoy curated workshops, exhibitions and live musical performances. Visitors can wander through spacious warehouses featuring galleries filled with works by artists from around the world, or catch a show at the midnight movie marathon.

