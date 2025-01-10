Fri, Jan 10, 2025 | Rajab 10, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Will Dubai-US flights be affected by California wildfires? Emirates issues statement

The blaze killed 10 people and devoured thousands of homes so far

Published: Fri 10 Jan 2025, 1:52 PM

Updated: Fri 10 Jan 2025, 2:07 PM

Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

Wildfires ripping across parts of Southern California are not affecting flights between Dubai and Los Angeles International Airport via Emirates, a spokesperson for the Dubai-based airline told Khaleej Times on Friday.

“There’s no impact on our operations at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). We, however, continue to monitor developments,” said Emirates.

LAX – the main airport in Los Angeles, which is more than 16kms away from Pacific Palisades, where the largest fire is raging – is also open and operating normally, the airport posted on its website. “Passengers should check their flight status directly with their airline,” it added.

Domestic airports across Los Angeles, including Hollywood Burbank Airport, also remained open, media reports noted.

Meanwhile, wildfires in Los Angeles have killed at least ten people. Several neighbourhoods across the city have been ordered to evacuate as the fires, which erupted on Tuesday, continue to rapidly spread, fuelled by high winds.

