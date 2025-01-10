Will Dubai-US flights be affected by California wildfires? Emirates issues statement

The blaze killed 10 people and devoured thousands of homes so far
Photo: Reuters
Wildfires ripping across parts of Southern California are not affecting flights between Dubai and Los Angeles International Airport via Emirates, a spokesperson for the Dubai-based airline told Khaleej Times on Friday.
“There’s no impact on our operations at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). We, however, continue to monitor developments,” said Emirates.
LAX – the main airport in Los Angeles, which is more than 16kms away from Pacific Palisades, where the largest fire is raging – is also open and operating normally, the airport posted on its website. “Passengers should check their flight status directly with their airline,” it added.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Domestic airports across Los Angeles, including Hollywood Burbank Airport, also remained open, media reports noted.
Meanwhile, wildfires in Los Angeles have killed at least ten people. Several neighbourhoods across the city have been ordered to evacuate as the fires, which erupted on Tuesday, continue to rapidly spread, fuelled by high winds.
ALSO READ:
Angel Tesorero is Assistant Editor and designated funny guy in the newsroom, but dead serious about writing on transport, labour migration, and environmental issues. He's a food lover too.